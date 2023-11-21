Lazette Scott-Bowens is a member of Community of Faith Bible Church in South Gate. Her church group — Acts of Love — joined forces with the Long Beach Rescue Mission on Saturday to make sure families could get food to prepare a holiday meal.

In addition to community and church volunteers, those participating in the Mission’s one-year program also volunteered to help, including Thomas Grant, a Long Beach native who began the Mission’s program after a nearly fatal medical incident.

Robert Torres, 75, was also volunteering. He has experienced homelessness for the past 15 years, but on Saturday, he was making sure people had someone to help them carry their holiday groceries.

To learn more or to donate to the Long Beach Rescue Mission you can visit their website here.