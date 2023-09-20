As the latest COVID-19 surge continues its crawl across the nation, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that Americans can once again get free at-home coronavirus tests mailed to them.

On Monday, residents can begin placing their orders here. Households can get up to four rapid tests.

Those who may have older tests still sitting at home were advised to check this link before throwing “expired” tests away. Some expiration dates have been extended.

Since the original program to receive free tests was halted on June 1, Rite Aid and other drug stores around Long Beach have sold tests like the FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test for $9 a piece as cases surged.

The Biden administration will spend $600 million to fund twelve manufacturers to produce some 200 million over-the-counter tests, the Associated Press reported.

The news came a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone 6 months or older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the fall and winter.

“Going into this fall season, I think it is important to get the COVID-19 and flu shots,” Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said Tuesday. “We all need to do what we can in order to protect ourselves and our families in our community.”

