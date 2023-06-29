Long Beach Parks & Recreation, Long Beach Rowing Association and Row The Stadium have teamed up to provide a free summer rowing camp for Long Beach Unified School District high school students.

They are currently accepting recommendations for 16 spots, and the camp will be held at the Peter Archer Rowing Center on Saturdays and Sundays mornings from July 8 to Aug. 13.

The organizers are specifically looking for high school students who have “shown commitment to academics” and have “shown outstanding character and drive to succeed.” They also specifically asked for recommendations from school administrators, counselors, mentors, spiritual leaders, community leaders and elected officials.

Instructors with international rowing experience will teach the students the fundamentals and organize team competitions in and around Long Beach Marine Stadium, where the Peter Archer Rowing Center is located.

Marine Stadium was constructed in 1932 for the Summer Olympics. It was the first time that Los Angeles hosted the Olympics, and Long Beach will once again be the location for rowing events when the Olympics return to Los Angeles in 2028.

This camp is just another unique addition to the rich aquatic tradition in Long Beach. Wilson High School has more aquatic Olympian alumni than any other high school in America.

For more information, contact [email protected].