Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson will award comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias with a key to the city next week when Iglesias takes to the stage for a low-cost comedy show.

General admission tickets for the show on June 18 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater are only $15. Long Beach residents age 16 to 24 can also get a ticket for free by requesting one from their City Council member’s office while supplies last. You can find your council district on this map.

“I’m honored to be recognized by my hometown in this way, and I’m proud to be able to support Long Beach’s youth at the same time,” Iglesias said in a statement. “If you’re a kid growing up in a tough situation, you might not believe that there’s a whole other world out there waiting for you — but there is. I’m proof of that, and you can be too.”

Iglesias, who is now one of the biggest names in comedy, was raised in Long Beach by a single mother. Iglesias graduated from Wilson High, and in 2019 he released a Netflix series set at the school.

“It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced,” according to a bio provided by the mayor’s office.

Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Long Beach’s recently announced STRONG Beach initiative, which is trying to suppress the perennial spike in violence over the summer by giving youth more resources and activities.

Before Iglesias’ show, there will be a job and resource fair starting at 6:30 p.m. There will also be food trucks and a bar for people over 21.

The show itself will start at 8 p.m. with an opening act from comedian Martin Moreno.

The Terrace Theater is at 300 E Ocean Blvd.