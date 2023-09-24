The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 18th time in 20 days, increasing 3.1 cents to $6.101, its highest amount since Oct. 17.

The average price has risen 70.4 cents over the past 20 days, including 3.3 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 16 consecutive days, dropped nine-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday.

The average price is 23.4 cents more than one week ago, 74.4 cents higher than one month ago and 41.2 cents above what it was one year ago.

The dramatic rise in oil prices is due in part to regional refinery outages, increasing crude oil prices following the floods in Libya, a spokesman for the Automobile Club of Southern California recently said in a statement.

Other parts of Southern California have also seen increases, while prices nationwide have decreased.

The Orange County average price rose for the 21st time in 23 days, increasing 4.7 cents to $6.073, its highest amount since Oct. 14. The average price has risen 75.7 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.8 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price rose 19 consecutive days, dropped 3.3 cents Thursday and 2.5 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday. It is 20.3 cents more than one week ago, 77.4 cents higher than one month ago and 40.5 cents above what it was one year ago.

The national average price, meanwhile, dropped for the sixth consecutive day following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.847. It is 2.9 cents less than one week ago but 1 cent more than one month ago and 14.7 cents higher than one year ago.