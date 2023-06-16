The Cabrillo Jaguars celebrated the end of their high school careers during a graduation ceremony Thursday.

In all, 370 graduates walked the stage on the Cabrillo football field in West Long Beach. Of those, 35 earned a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or higher, according to Vice Principal Stacie Alexander.

“Cherish the memories, friendships, and lessons that have shaped your high school experience,” Alexander said. “Your exceptional resilience and ability to adapt to change have contributed to your growth and transformation.”

The class had 16 valedictorians who earned an A grade in every class through their four years of high school, Alexander noted.

“Keep in mind, true success is measured by the impact you have on others’ lives, the relationships you build, and the kindness and compassion you exhibit as you navigate our ever-changing world,” Alexander said. “I encourage you to embrace diversity, seek understanding from others and be agents of positive change.”