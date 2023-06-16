The Cabrillo Jaguars celebrated the end of their high school careers during a graduation ceremony Thursday.
In all, 370 graduates walked the stage on the Cabrillo football field in West Long Beach. Of those, 35 earned a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or higher, according to Vice Principal Stacie Alexander.
“Cherish the memories, friendships, and lessons that have shaped your high school experience,” Alexander said. “Your exceptional resilience and ability to adapt to change have contributed to your growth and transformation.”
Maryass Ramirez, 17, cries as she hugs her mom after the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
The class had 16 valedictorians who earned an A grade in every class through their four years of high school, Alexander noted.
“Keep in mind, true success is measured by the impact you have on others’ lives, the relationships you build, and the kindness and compassion you exhibit as you navigate our ever-changing world,” Alexander said. “I encourage you to embrace diversity, seek understanding from others and be agents of positive change.”
Graduates walk onto the Cabrillo High School football field for their ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Keven Gonzalez, 17, hugs teacher James Dowding, head of the Academy of Global Logistics, during the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Family and friends cheer on Cabrillo High School graduates during their ceremony at the school Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Michele Jasmin, 17, kneels during the singing of the national anthem during the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. She said she took a knee in protest of systemic racism. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Two comically decorated caps at the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Senior Class President Dayanara Moya-Jeronimo fights back tears as she addresses her peers during the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Beto Arredondo, 17, shows off his makeup for the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Alexandre Palacios, 17, left, and Angel Godoy, 17, fan themselves with their name cards inside the Cabrillo gym ahead of the high school’s graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Carlos Perez takes a picture of his diploma cover during the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Graduates toss their caps at the end of the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Evelyn Mejia, 17, uses her phone’s camera to help herself apply makeup ahead of the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Graduates walk off stage during the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Andrea Rojas, 18, takes a selfie ahead of the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Cabrillo Engineering and Design Lead Teacher Kenneth Fisher hugs a student after they walked across the stage during the high school’s graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Jennifer Funes, 18, cries as she embraces a friend after the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
The Cabrillo class of 2023 is reflected in Sam Sagale’s sunglasses during the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Kailani Kainoa Rivas, 18, can barely be seen beneath countless leis and flower crowns after the Cabrillo High School graduation ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Brandon Richardson is a reporter and photojournalist for the Long Beach Post and Long Beach Business Journal.
More by Brandon Richardson