Educational Partnership High School held its commencement ceremony Friday, where 297 graduates commemorated the end of their high school education.Here are some of our best photos of the festivities.Yanira Sanchez moves her tassel from right to left while graduating from the Educational Partnership High School commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Malawna Chin celebrates her family after graduating from the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.You can only see the top of Elyas Sefo’s head as he gets buried with leis made of candy, money and ribbon after graduating from the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Three graduates wait in a field for the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise to start in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Graduates help each other with their caps as they line up to start the commencement exercise for the Educational Partnership High School in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Kahliah Ruiz waves to family in the stands as she and other graduates march into the stadium for the commencement exercise of Educational Partnership High School in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.A graduate and her cap are ready for the next adventure in life while graduating from the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Genesis Quezada shows her diploma after receiving it at the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Graduates and shoes as they line up to receive their diplomas during the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Graduates during the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Zaire Robinson holds his diploma after receiving it at the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Preston Chichester shows his family his diploma after receiving it during the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Keon Anthony McKinley holds his diploma high after receiving it during the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Alejandra Castro and Devin Esquivel share a moment after receiving their diploma at the Educational Partnership High School commencement exercise in Long Beach, Friday, June 16, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.