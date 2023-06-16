Jordan High School held its commencement ceremony Thursday, where 654 graduates commemorated the end of their high school education.Here are some of our best photos of the festivities.Graduate Cesar Beltran assists Fernanda Nunez into Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Jordan High School commencement ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Friends and family cheer as graduates walk into Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Jordan High School commencement ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Jordan High School graduate shouts with emotion as he walks into Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Jordan High School commencement ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Jordan High School graduate waves at family and friends in the audience as she walks into Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Jordan High School commencement ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduates look over at the audience during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduates look for their parents in the audience during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Jordan High School graduate makes a heart at his family in the audience during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Senior class representative Sireeia Brown leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.The Jordan Chamber Singers perform during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Valedictorian Amerie Leon congratulates fellow graduates during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Jordan High School Principal Keisha Irving-Holder reflects on the students journey toward graduation during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Jordan High School graduate finds and signs to her family and friends in the crowd during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Bryan Elizarraraz, right, dances as he walks off stage during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Alan Ibarra, far right, waves his diploma while walking across the stage during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Jordan High School graduate holds up his diploma while walking across the stage during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez. A Jordan High School graduate smiles and waves as he walks across the stage during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Linda Kaing fist bumps Jordan High School teacher during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Jordan High School graduate celebrates as she walks down the stage toward her teachers congratulating her during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Julie Davis shows off her diploma as she walks off the stage during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Briana Estrella, left, and Daisy Garcia, right, show off their diplomas to their family and friends in the audience during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez. Flor Del Rio Duarte celebrates after walking the stage during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Julian Orozco hugs his teacher after receiving his diploma during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Luswin Vasquez throws up a peace sign as he walks across the stage during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Jordan High School graduates are all smiles as they walk off the stage during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Rigo Rueda, right, adjusts his flag before preparing to walk the stage during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez. Jordan High School graduates line up to receive their diplomas during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduates celebrate and throw their caps in the air at the end of the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduates hug at the end of the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduates hug at the end of the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Family and friends watch as graduates exit Veterans Memorial Stadium at the end of the Jordan High School commencement ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez. Angela Carbajal gets a big hug from her dad after the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Sam Vaipulu’s family and friends celebrate with confetti as he walks out of Veterans Memorial Stadium after the Jordan High School commencement ceremony Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Totivale Tata gets leis placed on her arm after they no longer fit around her neck to celebrate the end of the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Jordan High School graduate Marissa Gunther poses for a photo with family after the Jordan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.