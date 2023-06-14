Hundreds of Lancers celebrated Tuesday following the 66th Lakewood High School graduation ceremony.
In all, 642 students walked during the event, according to Principal Mona Merlo. Of those, 329, or 51%, closed out their high school careers with a GPA of 3.0 or better.
“The class of 2023 chose to get involved, to participate, to compete, to support one another, but most of all to do good things for themselves while doing good things for others,” Merlo said during the ceremony.
Lakewood High graduates are reflected in Joseph Barrios’ sunglasses ahead of their ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
With many students applying to multiple colleges and universities, Merlo noted graduates accumulated 1,115 acceptances, including from all 23 Cal State Universities, all nine University of California Campuses, 20 California private schools and 149 out-of-state schools.
The class of 2023 earned a total of nearly $37.2 million in scholarships, according to Merlo.
“I challenge all of you to continue to push yourselves academically, physically, mentally, emotionally and socially,” Merlo told the graduates. “You’ll be amazed by what you can accomplish if you simply start and choose to continue—especially if you engage others in the process.
“Go Wood!”
Cortni Youngblood, 18, takes a selfie after walking across the stage during the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Co-valedictorian Krista Camarillo addresses her peers during the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Johnathan Rodriguez, 18, and Ulysses Rodriguez, 18, (no relation) embrace after the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A lone cap and tassel fly through the air as graduates celebrate at the end of the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Hannah Townsend tries to find her family and friends in the crowd during the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. A student takes a selfie on stage during the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Juan Jorge Maldonado, 18, lets his cousin, Natalie Montoya, 18, fix his hair ahead of the Lakewood High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Lakewood High School class of 2023 graduates hold onto their caps to keep them on in the breeze during their ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A Lakewood High School graduate walks the stage during a ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. David Choub, 17, does The Floss on stage after walking in the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Adorned with a money head dress and countless leis, Monica Hasley, 18, gives a peace sign to other graduates after the Lakewood High School ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Xavier Leonard, 17, adorns his graduation cap with feathers to honor his Navajo and Sioux tribe heritage during a ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Maiya Munoz, 18, celebrates after walking in the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Family and friends cheer during Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Jaleena Nauta makes a heart with her arms after walking in the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Marie Charmaile Dole’s family and friends shower her in leis, flowers and confetti after the Lakewood High School graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Hundreds of Lakewood High School graduates were honored during their ceremony at Veterans Stadium Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Brandon Richardson is a reporter and photojournalist for the Long Beach Post and Long Beach Business Journal.
