Hundreds of Lancers celebrated Tuesday following the 66th Lakewood High School graduation ceremony.

In all, 642 students walked during the event, according to Principal Mona Merlo. Of those, 329, or 51%, closed out their high school careers with a GPA of 3.0 or better.

“The class of 2023 chose to get involved, to participate, to compete, to support one another, but most of all to do good things for themselves while doing good things for others,” Merlo said during the ceremony.

With many students applying to multiple colleges and universities, Merlo noted graduates accumulated 1,115 acceptances, including from all 23 Cal State Universities, all nine University of California Campuses, 20 California private schools and 149 out-of-state schools.

The class of 2023 earned a total of nearly $37.2 million in scholarships, according to Merlo.

“I challenge all of you to continue to push yourselves academically, physically, mentally, emotionally and socially,” Merlo told the graduates. “You’ll be amazed by what you can accomplish if you simply start and choose to continue—especially if you engage others in the process.

“Go Wood!”