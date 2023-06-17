Robert A. Millikan High School held its commencement ceremony Thursday, where 788 graduates commemorated the end of their high school education.Here are some of our best photos of the festivities.Millikan High School Vocal Ensemble sings Dynamite during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Audra Rowley is ready to celebrate as the Millikan High School commencement ceremony comes to an end at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Valerie Lopez checks her hair while in a baseball park dugout as the stands behind her start to fill up for the Millikan High School commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Elizabeth Romo can’t hold back emotions as she waves to family as she enters the stadium at the Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Dylan Peacock sings the National Anthem with the school’s Vocal Ensemble at Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Graduates dance as the school’s Vocal Ensemble sings Dynamite at the Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Alan Castro holds his diploma high in celebration at Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Shayna Hauczinger is all smiles as she walks down the ramp after receiving her diploma at Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Elizabeth Romo dances her way after receiving her diploma at the Millikan High School commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Family and friends cheer on their graduate at the Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Anahi Rosario takes a selfie after receiving her diploma at Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Jacob Short holds up his plaque and diploma while at Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Kennedy Brandon celebrates after receiving her diploma as she walks down the ramp at Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Victoria Mock holds up a toy after receiving her diploma at Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Daniel Martinez celebrates after receiving his diploma at Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. Graduates at the Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Graduates at the Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Graduates at the Millikan High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.