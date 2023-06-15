Long Beach’s Polytechnic High School celebrated its 127th commencement ceremony Wednesday, where 927 graduates commemorated the end of their high school education.Here are some of our best photos of the festivities.Emily Garcia gets help from Gerardo Rojas, left, and David Recinos with pinning her graduation cap before the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Long Beach Polytechnic High School grads wave to their family members in the stands during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Nina Gonzalez, left, pins the graduation cap onto Imajaleah Goggins, before the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.A graduation cap on a Long Beach Polytechnic High School graduate during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Long Beach Polytechnic High School graduates march into Veterans Memorial Stadium for the commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Long Beach Polytechnic High School graduates march into Veterans Memorial Stadium for the commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Kaysee French is all smiles after receiving her diploma during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Amy Khim celebrates after receiving her diploma during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Richard Fermandezees points at his diploma as he celebrates after receiving it during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Alisa Kayla Bunma holds her diploma over her head in celebration after receiving it during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.A Long Beach Polytechnic High School graduate takes a selfie onstage after receiving her diploma during commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Omarion Chuk is all smiles after receiving a diploma during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Family members cheer as their graduate receives their diploma during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.A Long Beach Polytechnic High School graduate looks back to the stands during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Mai Phan waves to family in the stands during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. Zakira Pegues celebrates after receiving her diploma during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Mistress of Ceremony Celeste Ignacio takes the stage during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.The Long Beach Poly Choir sings the National Anthem during the Long Beach Polytechnic High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.A graduation cap says it all on a Long Beach Polytechnic High School graduate during the commencement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.