Reid High School celebrated the graduation of the class of 2023 on Wednesday, where 129 seniors received their diplomas.Here are some of our best photos of the festivities.Class speaker Luis Lopez gets emotional as his parents cheer his name before beginning his speech at the Reid High School commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Class speaker Luis Lopez addresses his family during the Reid High School commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Reid High School graduates high five and cheer as their classmate Luis Lopez finishes his speech during the Reid High School commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Reid High School graduate fixes a fellow classmate’s cap moments before they walk the stage to receive their diplomas during the commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Reid High School graduate Manuel Peña waves the Mexican flag while looking over at his parents in the audience during the commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduate Giovanna DeFelice-Romo waves as she walks the stage during the Reid High School commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Reid High School graduate Alexander Aguilar unzips his gown as he walks the stage to receive his diploma during the commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Reid High School graduate shakes hands with Principal Troy Bennett during the commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.A Reid High School graduate takes selfies and cheers after receiving her diploma during the commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Reid High School graduates ceremoniously move their tassels from right to left during the commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduates and audience members cheer as the Reid High School commencement ceremony comes to an end at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduate Leticia Arreola poses with family after the Reid High School commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.Graduates Giovanna DeFelice-Romo, left, and Giselle Reveles, right, pose with Principal Troy Bennet, center, after the Reid High School commencement ceremony at Millikan High School Auditorium on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Sarahi Apaez.