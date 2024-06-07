Thursday evening, 119 seniors graduated from Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science. The joy was palpable at the Carpenter Center, where friends and family gathered to cheer them on.

Over this week and next week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.

Summer Phillips, left, adjusts the medals on Adoniya Paul before they walk out on stage during the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony with 119 graduates at the Carpenter Center in Long Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

It was a full house at the Carpenter Center for the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony Thursday, June 6, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate shakes hands with school board officials after receiving his diploma. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate is all smiles after receiving her diploma at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Summer Phillips, left, meets up with Superintendent Jill Baker after receiving her diploma. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate waves to family after receiving his diploma at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Proud family members cheer on their graduates at the Carpenter Center in Long Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A banner is held up for graduate Ella Bailey Ranada as her family cheers her on. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

High school graduates gather backstage before the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Shaniya Bulathsinhala takes a break as she lines up with her classmates backstage. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony starts with the presentation of colors. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Valedictorians Sofia Martinez and Chayse Erkelens share the stage during their speech at the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Adam Bonilla finds a quiet space backstage before the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Shaniya Bulathsinhala and Albert Joshua Cruz perform the Green Day song “Good Riddance” during the Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony at the Carpenter Center in Long Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.