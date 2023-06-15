During the 96th Woodrow Wilson High School commencement ceremony, 803 graduates celebrated the end of their high school education.

Principal Rebecca Suzanne Caverly rattled off countless accomplishments of the class of 2023, including 35 Moore League Championships, four CIF championships, earning $11.3 million in scholarships and performing 18,639 hours of community service.

Caverly also noted that 56 students earned straight As all four years of high school.

“The last four years have been quite an adventure for you, and you have been brave, respectful, united, inspirational and noble,” Caverly said. “You have come through it all with an education, but you also have beautiful stories of perseverance, resilience and joy.”

“Brene Brown says that joy, collected over time, fuels resilience—ensuring we’ll have reservoirs of emotional strength when hard things happen,” Caverly continued. “So, class of 2023, collect joy.”

“It’s a great day to be a Bruin.”