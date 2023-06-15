During the 96th Woodrow Wilson High School commencement ceremony, 803 graduates celebrated the end of their high school education.
Principal Rebecca Suzanne Caverly rattled off countless accomplishments of the class of 2023, including 35 Moore League Championships, four CIF championships, earning $11.3 million in scholarships and performing 18,639 hours of community service.
Caverly also noted that 56 students earned straight As all four years of high school.
With one of his medals in his mouth, Khalil Arps, 18, dances with his friends ahead of Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
“The last four years have been quite an adventure for you, and you have been brave, respectful, united, inspirational and noble,” Caverly said. “You have come through it all with an education, but you also have beautiful stories of perseverance, resilience and joy.”
“Brene Brown says that joy, collected over time, fuels resilience—ensuring we’ll have reservoirs of emotional strength when hard things happen,” Caverly continued. “So, class of 2023, collect joy.”
“It’s a great day to be a Bruin.”
Braden Pool-Harris stumbles down the ramp during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Adriana Zambrano, 18, is overwhelmed with emotion at the start of the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Family and friends cheer for Gizell Montes during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Jack Robinett, 18, sits alone listening to Future ahead of Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Nate Bade-Marquez, 15, bangs his head during at drumline performance at the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Bade-Marquez will be a junion next year. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Some Wilson High School graduates and their families pregame in the parking Veterans Stadium parking lot ahead of a ceremony Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Max Cherin, 18, left, and Zoey Lambe-Hommel, 18, carry a sign representing the School of Leadership and Public Service during Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Roman Fuentes takes a selfie with film teacher Mr. Heng during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Samantha Rodriguez, 17, throws up the horns during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Two graduates run school flags onto the field to the cheers of the classmates during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Manuel Moreno, 18, films the celebration following the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Manolo Castenada, 17, uses his phone camera to help adjust his cap ahead of Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Kathia Quezada-Alvarado shouts during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. A group of friends pose for a selfie ahead of Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Paige Generakos, 18, embraces friends after the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. The class of 2023 American Sign Language class performs the “Star Spangled Banner” during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Two decorated caps in a sea of maroon during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Emely Navarro, 17, helps her friend Emely Catalan, 17, pin her cap in her hair ahead of Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Carla Anderson, 35, right, helps her baby sister, Jada Vera, 17, put on a headdress made of money following the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Confetti flies through the air during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Kelvin Rodriguez, 18, tips his cap to the crowd during the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson. Graduates throw their caps in the air at the end of the the Wilson High School’s graduation ceremony at Veterans Stadium Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
