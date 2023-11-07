The smell of high-octane fuel and burning rubber won’t return to Downtown until April, but race fans can start buying tickets to the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Monday at 10 a.m.

Race weekend is April 19 to 21, with previous Long Beach winners Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Scott Dixon and Will Power returning, along with defending winner Kyle Kirkwood and defending series champion Alex Palou. All racers will speed along the popular 1.97-mile street course in new hybrid-powered IndyCars, according to the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach announcement.

“Our 2024 event is going to be another action-packed weekend for the entire family to enjoy,” Association President and CEO Jim Michaelian said in a statement. “The additions of GT America and the vintage Indy cars plus the off-track attractions just add to the excitement that our fans will experience at an affordable price next April.”

Along with GT America and vintage cars, race weekend will feature the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Formula DRIFT Super Drift Challenge and fan-favorite Robby Gordon’s Stadium Super Trucks. And, of course, Sunday will see the second round of the NTT IndyCar Series.

Off the track, fans can enjoy the Lifestyle Expo, which features more than 100 exhibitors, as well as the Family Fun Zone, food trucks, exotic car displays, music and other family friendly activities.

Tickets range from $40 for a Friday general admonition to $185 for a three-ticket, with reserved seating in grandstand upper levels, according to the announcement. Kids 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Pre-paid parking packages are also available.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit gplb.com. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 888-827-7333.