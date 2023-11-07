Enjonette “E.J.” Baker is the founder and executive director of Women Blessing Women, a nonprofit organization established in 2014 with the purpose of providing support and fostering positive change for women.

Baker’s motivation for creating the nonprofit stemmed from recognizing a need and a deep conviction that she could make a difference. At her first event, she provided prom dresses and shoes to young high school women.

In 2018, Baker initiated her inaugural Holiday Dinner Shopping Spree for single mothers. In her quest for support from other Black women, she crossed paths with Kia Patterson, who opened her first grocery store in Compton the previous year.

Like Baker, Patterson is deeply passionate about her mission. Growing up in Compton and Lynwood, she has a keen understanding of the challenges associated with living in a food desert. Her early experiences working in a grocery store eventually led her to ownership, offering her the opportunity to provide high-quality food and services to her community.

In 2019, Patterson left Compton and acquired the Grocery Outlet on Seventh Street, still determined to deliver a top-tier grocery shopping experience. She told her employees: “If you wouldn’t buy it, we’re not going to sell it.”

Both Patterson and Baker share a profound commitment to giving back to their community, which prompted their collaboration on the Holiday Shopping Spree.

One of the women who benefited was Kınaya Bradley, who was selected for the spree just before the pandemic. It provided more than just a means to prepare a holiday meal: She said it also made her feel appreciated and seen.

“The experience and speaking to E.J., her heart is so kind,” Bradley said. “She wants to know how you’re doing, what you need and how can she help you.”

Bradley said the event also challenges preconceived notions about single mothers.

“Sometimes I get tired proving that I can do it,” she said. “It’s hard out here to be able to pay all the bills and make sure the kids are in school and doing what they’re supposed to do — it gets difficult. And, when you’re doing it by yourself, you want to make sure you’re doing it right.”

For Patterson, the event aims to alleviate the daily challenges faced by single mothers. It goes beyond a mere grocery shopping experience, culminating in a community gathering where love is shared, and various giveaways take place.

Baker said the event’s success can be found in those who have benefited from previous shopping sprees.

“They come back and support us,” she said. “They come back when they’re in a better place and they donate to the mothers.”

Women Blessing Women currently has 16 single mothers nominated to win the shopping spree, with hopes of reaching 20. The 5th Annual Holiday Dinner Shopping Spree is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Grocery Outlet, 1340 E. Seventh St.

The organization is accepting donations for the event and nominations for single mothers. To contribute, please visit the Women Blessing Women Instagram page.

To nominate a single mother, use the link in their bio or text ‘Thankful’ to 310-777-0771. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 11.