Gunfire was exchanged late Saturday night, March 16, in the Washington neighborhood near Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pine Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Saturday where they located evidence that a shooting had occurred, but no injuries were reported, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

An initial investigation indicates that shots were fired between an unknown number of suspects, who fled before police arrived, police said. The motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes after a day of chaos in Downtown that resulted in the nonfatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the heart of Downtown and the arrest of two people after groups of teenagers gathered together to attempt a “smash and grab” at The Pike Outlets, according to police and a statement from the Downtown Long Beach Alliance.