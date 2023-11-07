Firefighters this morning are still battling the remnants of a large, stubborn blaze at the former Tustin Air Base in Orange County that chewed through the roof of a massive World War II-era hangar.

Fire crews responded after 1:30 a.m. to Valencia Avenue and Armstrong Road where they found enormous flames bursting through the roof of the wooden building, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Pieces of the roof were seen slowly falling to the ground as the fire continued to burn.

Arson investigators are on the scene and authorities will have a news conference with further details on the fire at 7 a.m. at Veterans Sports Park.

The fire authority called in a helicopter to help put out the blaze.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The fire is in a hangar that once housed blimps used in World War II. The buildings stand 17 stories high, and are over 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. They were, and still are, two of the largest wooden structures ever built, according to the website Tustin Hangars.

The historic hangars have been featured in television and films, including ”JAG, ” ”The X Files,” ”Austin Powers,” ”Pearl Harbor ” and “Star Trek.”