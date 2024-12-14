Starting Wednesday, California will offer up to $2,000 for income-eligible residents to purchase a new e-bike.

The first installment of the California E-bike Incentive Project will include $3 million to help fund up to 1,500 e-bikes, according to a news release from the California Air Resources Board.

The program will begin accepting applications at 6 p.m. PST on Wednesday and will grant the vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be eligible, state residents must be at least 18 years old, complete an online application and have an annual household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.

For a household of one, that means less than $45,180 in annual income. Those applicants will get a $1,750 voucher.

Priority applicants, who have a gross annual household income at or below 225% of the Federal Poverty Line ($33,885 for a household of one), will get an additional $250 for a total of $2,000 toward an e-bike purchase.

Anyone who lives in a disadvantaged community, as defined by CalEnviroScreen 4.0, or a low-income community as defined by AB 1550, is also considered a priority applicant. Those include portions of West Long Beach, Downtown Long Beach and North Long Beach.

More details on eligibility are available here.

“By using e-bikes, people can get around and meet everyday needs while improving air quality,” said Steven Cliff, CARB’s Executive Officer. “Prioritizing equity and access is key as we work to achieve our zero-emissions goals, and this incentive program will support those efforts by helping e-bikes be part of the solution.”

Once granted, vouchers can be applied to purchase at participating retailers for the following: