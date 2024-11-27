Raw milk contaminated with the H5 bird flu virus may have been sold at stores in Los Angeles County, California food safety regulators announced Tuesday.

In a release, the California Department of Public Health listed 10 locations, including one in Long Beach, that potentially sold a batch of quart- and half-gallon “cream top” milk.

Officials said the batch is stamped with a Nov. 9 bottling date and “best by” date of 11/27/2024 and should be discarded. Customers who return the product from where it was purchased can receive a replacement or refund.

The product was recalled Sunday in a voluntary order by a Fresno Dairy, Raw Farm LLC, after the virus was detected in a retail sample on Nov. 21 by health officials in Santa Clara County.

An example of the recalled raw milk. Courtesy the California Department of Public Health.

“Customers should not consume and immediately return any remaining product to the retail point of purchase,” the release stated. “This recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution; to date, no illnesses resulting from this recalled milk have been reported.”

The milk brand is sold at four locations in Long Beach and in the nearby communities of Lakewood, Signal Hill and Seal Beach.

“Additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues,” the release stated.

A CDPH spokesperson said bird flu can cause illness, with symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

Since early October, there have been 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu, 28 of which resulted from direct contact with infected dairy cows.

The store locations in Los Angeles County include: