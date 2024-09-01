A warm Labor Day is expected across Southern California, with a more extreme heat wave arriving this week, forecasters said.

“Temperatures are expected to increase by a few degrees each day, with hazardous heat developing [mid-week] across most areas besides the beaches,” the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Parts of Long Beach were expected to hit 86 degrees Monday, and highs will likely be in the 90s by Wednesday or Thursday. The heat should start easing by the weekend.

Downtown Los Angeles will fare worse. It’s expected to be 91 for Monday’s Labor Day holiday and 94 by Wednesday.

The days will be hotter in the valleys, where the Antelope Valley was already seeing triple-digit highs. The Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys will also exceed 100 degrees beginning Tuesday, and the San Gabriel Valley by Thursday.

Orange County will also feel the heat, with Anaheim expected to reach 88 degrees on Sunday and 90 on Monday, then rising to 92 on Wednesday.

The hot, dry weather will also create elevated fire conditions across the mountains, valleys and deserts throughout the week.

Health officials reminded the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, and to not leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles, where interiors reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

City News Service and staff writer Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.