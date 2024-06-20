Locals may be disappointed that the popular Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show has been canceled this year, but there are plenty of other ways to mark the nation’s Independence.

Here are seven nearby fireworks shows on July 4 and in the days leading up to the holiday.

Queen Mary

Date/Time: July 4 from 3 to 10 p.m. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Price: $55 for adults and $35 for children, VIP admission for $125

Location: Aboard the ship at 1126 Queens Highway.

Details: General admission to the Verandah Deck includes the opportunity to visit the Grand Salon featuring a country band, line dancing and lessons. A jazz trio will perform at the Observation Bar, while the Swing Lil Big Band featuring the USO Girls Trio will perform at the Queen’s Salon. Music videos and karaoke will take place at the Royal Salon.

VIP admission includes access to the Verandah Grill, the Britannia Salon and the Capstan Deck. An alternative rock band will perform at the Britannia, while private cabanas are available for purchase at the Capstan Deck.

You can also view the show for free from most locations along Ocean Boulevard and the shoreline Downtown.

Long Beach Harbor Cruise

Date/Time: July 4 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Price: $50 to $75, free for children under 3 years old

Location: leaving from 450 E. Shoreline Drive

Details: Harbor Cruises has four cruises available on July 4. Two boats are scheduled to leave at 7:30 p.m., one at 7:45 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. to see the show at the Queen Mary.

Port of Los Angeles

Date/Time: Friday, June 28, from 5 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Along Harbor Boulevard and Swinford Street

Details: The fireworks show will take place over the harbor near the right side of the Vincent Thomas Bridge. A free shuttle to and from Downtown San Pedro will be available, as well as low-cost parking at Harbor Boulevard and First Street.

Food trucks will offer local cuisine, along with an adjacent beer garden, and six live bands scheduled to perform during the proceedings.

Los Alamitos

Date/Time: July 3 from 4 to 8:45 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11206 Lexington Drive.

Details: No reservations are required, but adults must have a state/federal-issued I.D. to enter, and no pedestrians or bicycles will be allowed in at the gates. Vehicle entry will be permitted at the Lexington or Orangewood gates.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., and entry will close at 8:45 p.m., or when the event reaches capacity.

Attractions include a food court, vendor booths, musical entertainment and a beer garden.

Torrance

Date/Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Viewing locations at the west parking lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and the L.A. Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave.

Details: The sports complex will open at 7 p.m. and will close roughly 30 minutes after the fireworks show concludes. Tickets are not required for entry, but there is a maximum capacity as identified by the Torrance Fire Marshall.

A list of items prohibited on the synthetic turf field can be found here.

Video of the fireworks show will be available on Torrance CitiCABLE or via livestream here.

Huntington Beach

Date/Time: July 4 – parade at 10 a.m. Fireworks start at roughly 9 p.m.

Price: $32 for general admission tickets to see the fireworks from the Huntington Beach Pier. Entry to the pier opens at 7:30 p.m. for general admission; $42 for early entry tickets to set up 30 minutes before general admission.

Tickets to view the parade starting at 10 a.m. are $27.

Location: Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway

Details: Coolers and bags are permitted but alcohol is not allowed. Parking is not included.

Bleachers and folding chairs will be provided at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Surf City Run, consisting of various 5K runs, will precede the parade. More details can be found here.

El Segundo

Date/Time: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Price: Free general admission, wristbands required for entry to Stevenson Field and softball field for prime fireworks viewing. El Segundo residents can get a maximum of four free wristbands per adult with an updated 2024 Rec ID card at the Clubhouse and Checkout Building in Recreation Park. Non-residents can purchase wristbands for $5 on the day of the event. Children under age 2 can enter for free.

Location: El Segundo Parks & Recreation, 401 Sheldon Street

Details: Daytime events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including hula hoop, water balloon toss, a watermelon eating contest and a pie eating contest. Several races will also take place including a three-legged sack race, toddler and youth races, plus a diaper derby for crawlers.

Evening events are from 5 to 9 p.m. including live music, food booths and the fireworks show. Entry to Stevenson Field and the softball field begins at 5 p.m., while blanket seating on the softball field is available from 8 to 9 p.m.

Marina Del Rey

Date/Time: July 4, 20-minute fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The show can be viewed in Marina Del Rey and surrounding areas such as the Venice Pier, Playa Vista, and Dockweiler Beach. Music synchronized to the show is available at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, and Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way.

Details: There are 11 public parking lots in Marina del Rey, which are open 24 hours. Guests are advised to arrive at the Marina early, as the lots fill up quickly. Many spectators arrive early in the morning on July 4 and stay until after the evening fireworks show. Due to heavy pedestrian traffic on Mindanao Way, vehicles will not be allowed to exit public parking lots 2, 4, and 77 from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Holiday parking rates apply on July 4 and range between $11 and $20 at public lots available throughout the Marina, Venice, and Dockweiler. Street closures associated with the event can be found here.

A free beach shuttle will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for travel to/between Playa Vista, Fisherman’s Village, Waterside Shopping Center, Mother’s Beach, and the Venice Beach Pier.

Circuit shuttles also offer on-demand transport around Marina del Rey and Venice for $3 per person ($9 max) for up to five passengers. To access, download the Ride Circuit app (iOS or Android) to schedule a ride between 12:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.