The Los Angeles Police Department chased a car into Long Beach on Friday. The driver fled through the city on Del Amo Boulevard, sometimes traveling at high speeds and on the wrong side of the roadway.

FOX11 Los Angeles reported the car was stolen.

Helicopter footage showed the driver bail out of the car in a culdesac in Cerritos around 12:50 p.m.

Police chased him on foot for several blocks and took him into custody near Corby Avenue and Christy Street by Gridley Park.