Hundreds of people joined hands along the local coastline as part of a “Hold the Line” protest to push back against Donald Trump and show support for a redistricting plan that would defend democratic margins in Congress.

In Long Beach, group protests were planned along Pacific Coast Highway, Second Street, Bayshore Avenue, Ocean Boulevard and Queens Way. It was part of a broader, intermittent chain of demonstrations in 22 cities statewide, stretching roughly 350 miles.

Organizers said the effort was meant to “demonstrate unity” against the Trump administration’s federal policies and immigration raids, but also highlight the upcoming special election on Proposition 50, known as the Election Rigging Response Act, which attempts to stack more congressional districts in favor of Democrats.

Proponents of the measure say it’s a necessary counterpunch to a similar gerrymandering effort by Republicans in Texas, while critics say it unethically circumvents California’s independent redistricting commission.

The protest was organized by groups including Democracy Action Network, Indivisible and 50501.