Hundreds of people joined hands along the local coastline as part of a “Hold the Line” protest to push back against Donald Trump and show support for a redistricting plan that would defend democratic margins in Congress.

In Long Beach, group protests were planned along Pacific Coast Highway, Second Street, Bayshore Avenue, Ocean Boulevard and Queens Way. It was part of a broader, intermittent chain of demonstrations in 22 cities statewide, stretching roughly 350 miles.

Protestors line up near the sidewalk on Ocean Boulevard bluffs. Photo by Justin Enriquez
Protestors joined hands as drivers honked in support. They railed against the Trump administration’s ICE raids its gerrymandering efforts in the state of Texas. Photo by Justin Enriquez

Organizers said the effort was meant to “demonstrate unity” against the Trump administration’s federal policies and immigration raids, but also highlight the upcoming special election on Proposition 50, known as the Election Rigging Response Act, which attempts to stack more congressional districts in favor of Democrats.

Proponents of the measure say it’s a necessary counterpunch to a similar gerrymandering effort by Republicans in Texas, while critics say it unethically circumvents California’s independent redistricting commission.

Several protestors carrying signs in favor of Proposition 50, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to redistrict California to add more Democratic seats. Photo by Justin Enriquez
Kathleen blows kisses to drivers honking in solidarity with the protesters. Photo by Justin Enriquez

The protest was organized by groups including Democracy Action Network, Indivisible and 50501.