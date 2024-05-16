A 61-year-old man who “should not have been discharged on his own” is now missing after leaving a Long Beach hospital Wednesday night, according to police.

Theodore Cannon, who suffers from unspecified mental conditions, was at St. Mary Medical Center until about 10 p.m. when medical staff discharged him, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

According to police, Cannon is under a conservatorship, which means a court has judged he isn’t currently able to take care of himself.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

A representative for St. Mary Medical Center declined to discuss Cannon’s case, citing patient privacy laws.

Police said Cannon was last seen near the hospital in the 1000 block of Linden Avenue.

“He has no car, cell phone nor any tracking device and an unknown amount of cash,” police said.

They asked anyone who sees Cannon to call police dispatch at 562-435-6711

Police described Cannon as a Black man who is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie and black pants.