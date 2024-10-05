Cold-blooded, four-legged, housebroken or not — all were welcome at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church this weekend to receive a special blessing.

The ceremony, observed by congregations at the beginning of October, celebrates St. Francis of Assisi, the 13th-century Italian friar known for his love of animals.

At his East Long Beach church Saturday, Rev. Michael Fincher recited prayers attributed to St. Francis and then took care to bless each individual pet — or a picture or stuffed animal brought as a stand-in.

“It’s just really a way of honoring our role as stewards of God’s creation,” Fincher said. “And one of the ways that we exercise that is care for those of God’s creatures that are in our own homes, our pets.”

Rev. Michael Fincher blesses Bob and Carol Corb’s dog, Kaia, 11, during the Blessing of the Animals at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Long Beach, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

