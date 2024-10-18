Concern about an intruder on campus sparked a lockdown at Hughes Middle School Friday, but authorities quickly swept through the campus and determined there was no cause for concern, according to a school official.

The school went on a precautionary lockdown Long Beach Unified School District spokesperson Elvia Cano said. That lockdown sparked rumors that someone on campus had a gun, and nearby Longfellow Elementary School also went on precautionary lockdown, according to Cano.

There was no gun on campus, Cano said.

Concerned parents, however, started showing up to the school.

Cano said it’s not yet clear what prompted the report about an intruder on campus. It did not appear to be a targeted threat like the ones that have sent police rushing to other local schools recently.