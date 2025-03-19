State law enforcement officials are warning Californians today to take steps to protect themselves amid new reports of individuals impersonating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and other immigration scams.

Bonta warned that as scammers and other bad actors seek to capitalize “on the fear and uncertainty created by the Trump Administration’s racist rhetoric and destructive immigration policies,” Californians should know it is a crime to impersonate a federal officer. He said he wanted to encourage everyone to know their rights under the law and take steps to protect themselves from scams.

“We have received reports of individuals looking to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty created by President Trump’s inhumane mass deportation policies,” Bonta said in a statement. “Let me be clear: If you seek to scam or otherwise take advantage of California’s immigrant communities, you will be held accountable. My office will continue to ensure our laws are fully enforced and the rights of California’s immigrants are respected and protected. I encourage anyone who is the witness to or victim of an immigration scam to report it.”

According to the AG, if you are approached by an individual claiming to be an immigration officer, know your rights and avoid being scammed.

In order to protect yourself from scams, Bonta advised:

Ask for identification. Immigration authorities should carry identifying badges and credentials;

Do not give money or personal information to anyone who calls, texts, or emails you claiming that there is a problem with your immigration matter. Immigration officers will not ask for money or financial information. Immigration officers will not typically call to warn immigrants that they are going to be detained or arrested;

Do not sign anything until you understand what you are signing. Do not agree to anything that is not put in writing and in a language you understand;

Do not hire an immigration consultant or a notary. Only lawyers, accredited representatives, and recognized organizations can give you legal advice or represent you in immigration court. Immigration consultants — who may call themselves immigration experts, notarios, notaries public, or paralegals — cannot do so;

Do not sign an immigration form that includes incorrect information or blanks. Before you sign any immigration forms, be sure that the forms are fully and accurately filled out. Don’t let anyone convince you to lie on a form or sign a blank form;

Beware of “dot com” or “dot net” websites. Information on these websites may be untrustworthy. Instead, access information from “dot gov” sites. These are government affiliated; and

Go to a legitimate legal aid organization for free legal help. Many nonprofit organizations provide free immigration help to low-income individuals, such as those found through the resources below. To find a legal aid organization near you, go to lawhelpca.org.

The full set of guidance, many available in multiple languages, can be accessed at oag.ca.gov/immigrant/resources.