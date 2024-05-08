A plan to fully rebuild Washington Middle School will discussed at a community forum tonight, including logistics on transportation for the school’s roughly 1,000 students to a different campus for the next three years.

The campus at Washington — one of the oldest in the district — will be closed completely during the construction, which starts this fall.

One of the biggest concerns for parents at a meeting last fall was getting to Butler Middle School, a now-vacant campus that is about 2 miles away. The district plans to bus students from Washington to Butler, which is near Signal Hill.

David Miranda, executive director of facilities development and planning for the LBUSD, said Butler will be used as an interim campus for other schools for the next 10-12 years as the district embarks on construction and upgrades across nearly all of its 85 campuses, thanks to two bond measures passed in the last six years.

The work at Washington is expected to cost $180 million. It includes the construction of a new administration building, gymnasium, auditorium, media center and athletic fields.

An informational meeting for parents, community members and others is being held at 6 p.m. today, May 8, in the Washington auditorium at 1450 Cedar Ave.