With the National Weather Service issuing heat advisories nearly everywhere but along the coast, Long Beach is reminding residents they can get out of the sun and enjoy the air conditioning at the city’s community centers and libraries.

In Long Beach, high temperatures are forecast in the low 80s through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, but inland weather in the Los Angeles area could hit 90 degrees, and western Riverside and San Bernardino counties could see temps in the high 90s.

Most public city buildings in Long Beach can serve as cooling centers, but none is currently “activated,” which means they offer extended hours for people to escape the heat. (The city typically activates the centers when the heat index is above 95 degrees, as well as based on other factors such as how long the heat wave will last and whether power outages are occurring, according to a city spokeswoman.)

But anyone can stop in at libraries and community centers during their normal business hours to cool off.

(Library locations and hours can be found here; the Mark Twain library will reopen to visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 1.)

While the weather is hot, people should also remember to drink plenty of water, try to limit outside activities during the hottest part of the day (from about noon to 4 p.m.), and wear sunglasses, hats, protective clothing and sunscreen when outside, the city said in a news release.

Los Angeles County also operates cooling centers in nearby communities including San Pedro, Lakewood and Bellflower; a map of those locations is here.

