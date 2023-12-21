Long Beach resident Jerlene Tatum has been a vocal advocate for justice, equity and community empowerment.

In 2022, she stood as a liaison for the Rodriguez family after a Long Beach Unified School District officer fatally shot 18-year-old Mona Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, Tatum pitched her tent at Silverado Park opposing the city’s plan to repurpose the park’s gym into a temporary homeless shelter. She argued it was unfair to take away the gym from an already park-poor community.

In the past, Tatum has sought to spotlight issues affecting marginalized communities in Long Beach, and she’s now hoping to bring her perspective to the Long Beach Unified School District’s governing board. She has announced her intention to run against school board member Erik Miller for his Area 2 seat representing Central and West Long Beach.

On this episode of “The Word with Jackie Rae” podcast, Tatum talks about her vision for the future of education in Long Beach.

We’ve also invited Miller on the show, but he has so far not responded to interview requests. The election is March 5.