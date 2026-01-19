The Long Beach School for Adults will host a job fair on Friday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to the public and featuring more than 50 employers and training providers.

In partnership with Los Angeles County job assistance programs and Long Beach City College, the fair will include representatives from government and public services agencies, schools, community nonprofits, private employers and many workforce development providers. Attendees include Long Beach and Los Angeles Unified School Districts, City of Long Beach departments, military recruiters, Goodwill, Job Corps, FedEx, Allied Universal, LBCC trades and numerous Long Beach School for Adults programs.

“It’s a great opportunity to see what is available in our local community,” said Nicole Lopez, principal of the Long Beach School for Adults. Even for those who aren’t actively looking for work, it’s a chance to network, she said.

Lopez suggested attendees bring business cards and resumes to help them stand out. “If you’re really trying to get a job, you have to leave an impression with the people that you are speaking with,” she said, adding that this could come in the form of a conversation or good questions rather than a piece of paper.

The fair will take place in the courtyard of the Long Beach School for Adults’ campus, located at 171 W. Bort St. in North Long Beach. Parking will be available in lots on both W. Bort St. and Susannah Road.

After three decades in a building at Willow Street and Redondo Ave, the Long Beach School for Adults moved to its new location in 2025, going from a space with “two toilets to 40 toilets” and “14 classrooms to nearly 40,” Lopez said. That expansion has allowed Lopez to reopen the certified nursing assistant program as well as offer classes to help students get their driver’s license, earn citizenship and become instructional assistants. More information on many of these programs, and others, will be available at the fair.

The fact that the adult school is located in North Long Beach — a neighborhood that Lopez said is not “underserved” but “literally not served” — is also significant, bringing positive foot and vehicle traffic to an area where leaders have struggled to address homelessness and sex trafficking. Lopez said she hopes the school will continue to have a positive impact in the community through education and events like this one.