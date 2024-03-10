Students who are part of the Jordan High School’s Chamber Singers and Symphonic Orchestra were greeted at Long Beach Airport Saturday morning with signs and music note-shaped cookies as they headed off to New York for a performance at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, March 12.

This is the first time in Jordan High’s history that students received an invitation to perform at the famed venue, according to school choir director JJ Garcia.

The opportunity is part of a festival hosted by National Concerts, which gathers bands, orchestras and choirs from around the country to develop their musical skills and showcase their hard work.

In addition to a sponsorship by Southwest Airlines, students raised over $140,000 through a benefits concert hosted by Mayor Rex Richardson and the Mayor’s Fund for Long Beach in December.

“It’s just fantastic to see the Jordan community, the Long Beach community, come out and support these students to make this a reality for them,” said Garcia. “It was just so heartwarming and really showed that we really cared about our students and their growth as people.”

The 77 young musicians earned their spot at Carnegie Hall after submitting audition tapes in June 2023. Since their acceptance, the high school’s music ensembles have had many rigorous rehearsals, pushing themselves to learn and hone collegiate-level repertoire, said Garcia.

For many of the teens, this trip is their first time flying or even leaving Long Beach, said Garcia. Choir student Taino Elizondo, who is in his junior year, said he’s more nervous about getting on the airplane than performing in New York.

“It’s scary for me, but I’m ready for it,” said Elizondo.

Elizondo said his girlfriend roped him into joining the school’s choir, and now he finds it fun and uses it to relieve stress. He encouraged people to get into the craft if they have the chance to.

“At times, I just need to break out from, like, everything and I can just sing out, pour my emotions out on something,” said Elizondo.

Some parents are also flying out to support their kids and chaperone the trip. Staff and family have been “very excited” for the high school musicians, said Garcia.

“What I want my students to leave with is … to have this amazing experience and use it as an inspiration to continue learning, to continue growing and take that back home and make theirs and everyone else’s lives better,” said Garcia.