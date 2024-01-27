Junipero Beach will get some upgrades just in time for the summer with more seating, another full basketball court and an area dedicated for roller skaters and bladers.

Construction is expected to begin next week, according to a city press release. City leaders held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday.

The project is expected to completely finish by Memorial Day weekend in late May, unless there are weather delays, according to Eric Lopez, director of Long Beach’s Public Works Department.

The additions to that section of the waterfront, which cost roughly $1 million, were the result of feedback from more than 1,000 residents, Lopez said.

“[They] demonstrated a clear desire to have this area further developed to provide more active and recreational amenities,” said Lopez. “… It’s a one-of-a-kind location that’s available for everybody.”

Lopez also said he hopes the new improvements will encourage more residents and visitors to come enjoy the beach.

Long Beach is home to a vibrant roller skating community. Enthusiasts at the groundbreaking said they plan to flock to the skate area come May.

“We’ve all been excited for this,” said Shayna “Pigeon” Meikle, owner of Pigeon’s Roller Rink and Skate Shop in Long Beach.

Amenities at the beach currently include a full court and half court for basketball, playground, concession stand, and bike and pedestrian paths.

The new court is part of Elevate ‘28, an ongoing $214.6 million effort by the city to revitalize infrastructure in time for the Olympics in 2028.

The Junipero Beach Sports Court project was funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Fund, South Coast Shoreline Parks and the Outdoor Recreation Grants Program.

Junipero Beach is located at 1 Junipero Ave.