Los Angeles County’s homeless population grew by 9% since last year, with more than 75,000 people unhoused around the county, according to data released today.

Percentage-wise, that’s almost twice as big a jump as the 4.6% year-over-year increase that Long Beach reported in April — and it’s more than twice the percentage growth seen in unhoused residents that the county saw between 2020 and 2022.

In both Long Beach and Los Angeles County, which held homeless counts in January, a majority of unhoused residents also were unsheltered, although many emergency beds and other interim housing options have been added in recent years.

While a majority of Los Angeles County’s homeless population is found in the city of Los Angeles, one of the areas that saw the biggest increase was the Harbor area, according to the data.

Data from Long Beach and Los Angeles County showed an increase in older adults without housing since 2022, but in Long Beach, the number of unhoused people 64 and older nearly doubled while in L.A. County it was up just 11%.

A presentation on the county data called the numbers “disappointing but not surprising,” and pointed to the high cost of housing as a leading cause of homelessness.

In a statement, Los Angles County Supervisor Janice Hahn echoed that disappointment, saying, “It is frustrating to have more people fall into homelessness even as we are investing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and resources into efforts to bring people inside. I appreciate the cities that have stepped up and supported solutions, but these numbers prove that solutions-oriented cities are too few and far between.”

In April, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson called the change in Long Beach’s 2023 numbers “encouraging,” because they showed a turnaround from the 62% spike in unhoused residents between 2020 and 2022.

Officials in Long Beach and Los Angeles have declared states of emergency for homelessness and have taken multi-pronged approaches such as boosting street outreach, adding shelter beds and seeking to fast-track construction of permanent housing.