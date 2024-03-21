LA Force, a third-division professional soccer team, played their first game at Long Beach City College Wednesday night against Redlands FC for the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The U.S. Open Cup is a knockout tournament between dozens of professional soccer teams in the U.S. On Wednesday, LA Force defeated Redlands FC 2 to 1, meaning they’ll advance to the second round of the tournament in April.

LA Force’s Bryan Alexander Ortega (23), right, dribbles the ball with pressure from Redlands FC’s Jacob Cervantes (7), left, during the second half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

LA Force, which earlier this year announced the team would be playing in Long Beach for the 2024 season, will play their home opener against the Irvine Zetas at Veterans Memorial Stadium on April 6.

The team is led by multiple players with tenured careers, including Dekel Keinan, a defender who has played at the top levels of England’s professional soccer league, the USL, and had 27 appearances for Israel’s national team.

Future Open Cup games are available to watch at the United States Soccer website.

For tickets, click here.

LA Force’s Joel Quist (25), left, tries to control the ball with pressure from Redlands FC’s Gerardo Lopez (24), right, during the first half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

The LA Force celebrate a goal by Chila Rodriguez (19) during the second half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

LA Force’s Joel Quist (25) meets fans after a 2-1 victory against Redlands FC during a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

LA Force’s Dante Brigida (12), left, battles Redlands FC’s Jarette Barajas (22), right, during the first half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

LA Force’s Joel Quist (25), left, celebrates his goal with teammate Bryan Alexander Ortega (23) during the first half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

Redlands FC’s Daniel Ramirez (1) makes a save during the first half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

LA Force’s Oscar Delgado (20), center, chases a ball under pressure from Redlands FC’s Jacob Cervantes (7), left, and Jarette Barajas (22), right, during the first half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

LA Force and Redlands FC players after a collision between LA Force’s Joel Quist (25) and Redlands FC’s Jake Mecham (25) during the second half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

LA Force’s Dante Brigida (12) reacts during the second half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

A Redlands FC fan shouts through a megaphone during the second half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.

Redlands FC’s Ethan Kovach (23) jumps to stop a ball during the second half of a first-round U.S. Open Cup match, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Photo by William Liang.