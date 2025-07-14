Monday marks three years — 1,096 days — until the start of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

In celebration of the milestone, LA28 Olympics organizers on Monday released an early look at the competition schedule for the Games slated to have a record 351 medal events.

While the Opening Ceremony takes place on July 14, 2028, disciplines start as early as July 12, with preliminary matches in soccer, basketball, field hockey, rugby and cricket, as well as in two of Long Beach’s 11 Olympic events — handball and water polo.

Water polo, at a temporary aquatics center outside the Long Beach Convention Center, will run 12-hours a day at its peak through July 23 (Day 9) while handball — staged for up to 13 hours a day at the Long Beach Arena — will continue through the third-to-last day of the Olympics on July 28 (Day 14).

On the first official day of the Games, beach volleyball will commence in the morning at Alamitos Beach, where competitions will continue for two weeks until the final match set for the evening of July 29 (Day 15).

Rowing will also start on the first day at Marine Stadium, as will rifle and pistol shooting at the Long Beach Target Shooting Hall, a temporary range at the Convention Center. From there, events are spaced through the first week: Sailing will start on July 16 (Day 2) along Belmont Shore, while openwater swimming will begin the day after in the same stretch of water. Coastal rowing, artistic swimming, sport climbing and canoe sprint, staged at three separate areas, will hold off until the second week.

The dual opening ceremonies, set for 5 p.m. PDT on July 14, 2028, will be shared between the Coliseum and SoFi Stadium.

Outside Long Beach, track and field disciplines will be staged July 15 to 24 at the LA Coliseum. Basketball, hosted at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, will have preliminary matches starting July 13 through the final day on July 30. Flag football, new to the Olympic stage, will run July 15 to 22 at BMO Stadium. Swimming will follow from July 22 to 30 at SoFi Stadium, using an indoor pool set up after the opening ceremony. Canoe slalom and softball will be held in Oklahoma City. The marathons will still be held on the last weekend of the Games, keeping with tradition.

Swimming will deliver the final competition of the 2028 Olympics as the last medal events are set to begin July 30, 2028 — three hours before the closing ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Coliseum.

For a full sport-by-sport schedule with dates and time windows, visit here. Further schedule details by event are expected to be announced later in 2025.