The 14 Long Beach Unified School District high schools and their almost 6,000 seniors will once again walk across respective stages next month for the class of 2023 graduation ceremonies.

Graduations start with Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science on June 8 and finish with Educational Partnership High School on June 16. The Adult Community Transition (ACT) Program graduation will also join the festivities.

The largest graduating class will be from Long Beach Poly/PAAL, with 1,098 participants going to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, June 14. Avalon has the smallest class with 37 and will stay on Catalina for their ceremony at Island Company Casino on Thursday, June 15.

Below is the schedule with time, location and class of 2023 size:

Thursday, June 8

Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science, 5:30 p.m. at Carpenter Center on campus of Cal State Long Beach, 6200 E. Atherton St. (98 participants)

California Academy of Mathematics and Science, 6 p.m. at Dignity Health Tennis Stadium, 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson. (166)

Long Beach School for Adults, 6 p.m. at Millikan High School, 2800 Snowden Ave. (Class size unavailable.)

Friday, June 9

Adult Community Transition (ACT) Program, 11 a.m. at Tucker Transitional Center, 2221 Argonne Ave. (Class size unavailable.)

Tuesday, June 13

Lakewood High School, 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Long Beach City College, 5000 E. Lew Davis St. (761)

Wednesday, June 14

Wilson High School, 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St. (950)

Reid High School, 2:15 p.m. at Millikan High School, 2800 Snowden Ave. (129)

Long Beach Poly High School/PAAL, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St. (1,098)

Thursday, June 15

Jordan High School, 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St. (654)

Renaissance High School for the Arts, 3 p.m. at Long Beach Poly High School, 1600 Atlantic Ave. (118)

Avalon K-12 School, 4 p.m. at Island Company Casino, 1 Casino Way, Avalon. (37)

Browning High School, 4:30 p.m. at Long Beach City College Auditorium, 4901 E. Carson St. (82)

McBride High School, 5 p.m. at McBride High School, 7025 Parkcrest St. (183)

Cabrillo High School, 5:30 p.m. at Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave. (516)

Millikan High School, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis St. (788)

Friday, June 16