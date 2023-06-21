The Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education meeting that was scheduled for tonight has been postponed to next Wednesday, June 28, at 5 p.m., according to an LBUSD release.

More than one member of the board was unable to attend tonight’s meeting, meaning the board lacked a quorum—the minimum number of people on a board or voting body that are required to be present to conduct official business.

Boardmember Doug Otto has been absent for a portion of the spring due to a medical issue, and the board has been allowed to conduct business with four of its five members present. It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning which other board members would be absent from tonight’s meeting.