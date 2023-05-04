As expected, the Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education approved the final agreement between the district and the Teachers Association of Long Beach at last night’s board meeting. The motion to approve passed 4-0 unanimously, with board member Doug Otto not in attendance.

The two sides came to an agreement in a last-hour meeting to avoid state mediation after having been stuck for months.

“We’re very fortunate to have been able to settle in April,” said LBUSD Director of Employee Relations Steve Rockenbach. “It’s been a very good dialogue with our labor partners.”

In addition to agreements on raises (9%) and additional work days (two pupil-free days starting in 2024-25), the board also passed a memorandum of understanding regarding a new transfer process for teachers moving schools, and to allow for the return of outdoor education programs. Rockenbach also said that after hearing teacher comments voicing frustration with the quality of the district’s professional development programs, that the district is “working collaboratively to make our pupil-free days more meaningful.”

The district also recently reached a tentative agreement with its second-largest union, the Long Beach chapter of the California School Employees Association. If CSEA members ratify that agreement, it will come up for Board approval at the next board meeting on May 17.