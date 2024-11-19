Artists can now submit artwork for a chance to win $500 and be featured as the official theme logo for the 42nd edition of Long Beach Pride in 2025.

The art contest running through Dec. 9 is open to all artists and graphic designers looking to match the event’s theme of “The Power of Community.”

The Long Beach Pride Festival will take place May 17 and 18, with the Pride Parade set for May 18.

Anyone interested can submit a high-resolution file of the artwork here.

“We’re going to need to tap into this power, our community, to [face] what’s coming ahead next year in our political environment,” said Tonya Martin, president of Long Beach Pride. “Together [we will have] the power we need to overcome.”

The selected design will be used in advertising and marketing materials, along with merchandise for the 42nd installment of Long Beach Pride. Artists are encouraged to showcase their designs on social media using the hashtag #LBPRideArt2025.

Contest winners from the past two years are not eligible to compete in the logo contest.

Carlos Sosa won last year with his design for the theme “Rhythm of The Rainbow.”

The 42nd annual Pride event will be the third since the pandemic paused in-person celebration of the parade in 2020 and 2021.

Long Beach Pride is a nonprofit organization that has celebrated the LGBTQ+ community with a parade since 1984.