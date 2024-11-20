For the first time, the city of Long Beach raised the transgender pride flag at its Civic Center during a ceremony Wednesday morning.

It will be flown daily over City Hall every November, which is Transgender Awareness Month, following a unanimous vote of support Tuesday by the City Council.

Wednesday, however, marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, commemorating transgender people who have been killed and supporting their rights amid what many denounce as an increasingly hostile national environment.

The day was first observed in honor of Rita Hester, a transgender woman murdered in 1998.

Councilmember Cindy Allen, who proposed flying the flag at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, cited data that found 426 transgender people have died globally — including 113 in the U.S. — this year alone.

“It is our hope that we will foster a more inclusive and tolerant atmosphere for our transgender community but most importantly it will be a symbol that Long Beach loves and stands in solidarity with our transgender community,” Allen said.

The flag-raising came as the inbound administration of President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to prohibit the use of federal funds for gender-affirming care in states like California. How such a ban would be imposed is still unclear, as California leaders have said they will shield doctors and enrollees who engage in such care.

At the council meeting, President of Long Beach Pride Tonya Martin said one LGBTQ+ crisis hotline saw a 700% spike in calls immediately following the Nov. 5 election.

Given the flaring tensions and fears around the topic, Martin said, the City Council’s vote in Long Beach holds importance for communities nationwide, such as in Nashville, Tenn., where a watch party tuned in to see Tuesday’s vote.

“So this is what we’re looking at, and you’re making a difference,” Martin said. “Your words made a difference because people are watching tonight. And they are listening.”

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach is also hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to commemorate those who’ve died and issue a call to action against anti-trans violence. The event starts at 5 p.m. at Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave. More information is available here.

If you or a loved one needs help, the Trevor Project operates a 24/7 hotline here. For those too hesitant to call, there is a texting option as well as an online chat. To learn more about what services are available in Long Beach, visit here.