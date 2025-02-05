We all knew it already, but now it’s official: the Queen Mary is a historic hotel.

The iconic Long Beach ship was recently inducted into the Historic Hotels of America registry run by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit established in 1949 to save America’s historic sites.

To be listed, a hotel must be at least 50 years old, be designated as a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and have historic significance.

Nicknamed “The Grey Ghost” for its stealth and speed while ferrying soldiers across the Atlantic Ocean during World War II, the Queen Mary also gave rides to celebrities including Winston Churchill, Bob Hope, Elizabeth Taylor, Bing Crosby, Audrey Hepburn, Dwight Eisenhower, Jackie Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Clark Gable.

The ship has been owned by the city of Long Beach since 1967 when it was permanently docked near the Port of Long Beach.

The historic Queen Mary oceanliner sits vacant off the coast of Long Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

After a string of third-party operators failed to turn a profit off the ship and left it decaying and in disrepair, the city took over management duties in 2021.

The Queen Mary and Fairmont Breakers Long Beach are the only two Long Beach vacation stops on the Historic Hotels of America, which includes more than 300 locations nationwide.

Also on the list are The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, The Biltmore Los Angeles, Fairmont Century Plaza and The Hollywood Roosevelt, both in Los Angeles.

“The Queen Mary’s induction into Historic Hotels of America is a testament to its enduring legacy as one of the most celebrated luxury ocean liners in history,” Steve Caloca, the ship’s managing director, said in a statement.

Prices to spend a night at The Queen Mary range from $170 to $401 per night for one of its 250 staterooms including nine full suites.

Those prices include a “historic preservation fee” totaling $23 per night that is used to fund the maintenance and restoration of the Queen Mary.

The ship also hosts a series of paranormal tours along with its yearly Dark Harbor Halloween festival of haunted mazes and immersive attractions.

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to preserving its rich past, while providing an unparalleled experience for guests who come from around the world to step aboard this living jewel of history,” Caloca said.