After 17 months of construction, Long Beach Airport’s newly renovated historic terminal building is officially open.

Hundreds of community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the grand opening and enjoy a self-guided tour of the building that first opened in 1942.

The $17.8 million project included the restoration of the west entrance, new west bay windows, preservation of the building’s original wall clock and original signage, preservation of a full mosaic masterwork by artist Grace Clements, updated restrooms, modernized administrative offices, the conversion of the former ticketing area into space for rental car services and seismic retrofits.

“I’m proud of the careful work that the team has done to preserve its history and make improvements that will ensure that generations will enjoy [the building],” Mayor Rex Richardson said.

Mayor Rex Richardson takes the stage as the Long Beach Airport celebrates the grand reopening of the historic terminal in Long Beach, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ruben Presiado, who lives within walking distance of the airport, said he was excited to see the opening of the preserved building.

Presiado and his wife love the ease of flying in and out of the Long Beach Airport and offer to cover the cost of a connecting flight to Long Beach when friends say they are set to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport.

Tom Pokladowski, a plane enthusiast from Lakewood, said he was excited to see the newly renovated terminal.

A guest walks through the historic terminal. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Guests listen to a tour guide as they stand around a mosaic at the newly opened historic terminal at Long Beach Airport, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

He said he often visited the restaurant in the old building and hopes that it can reopen.

Legends of Aviation was the last restaurant to operate the space, which is outside airport security. It closed in 2014.

City staff has put out several bids searching for a vendor, but none have landed an operator. It currently serves as an event space.

A mosaic that was discovered during the renovation at Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal, Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Posters were handed out to guests during the celebration. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Fourth District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw said he first flew into Long Beach Airport in 1962.

“Long Beach Airport has preserved the past while adapting to future challenges,” Supernaw said.