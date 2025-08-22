Another multi-million dollar makeover is entering the runway at Long Beach Airport.

In a news release Friday, Rep. Robert Garcia announced a $37 million overhaul of the airport’s concourses and 11 gateways — $24 million of which will be covered by a federal transportation grant.

“As the former Mayor of Long Beach, I know firsthand how important our airport is to our community and our local economy,” Garcia said. “This funding not only upgrades our airport to make it more sustainable and efficient, but it will also create a safer, smoother experience for anyone flying through Long Beach Airport, which has already been recognized as the second-best airport in the country.”

Remaining costs will be paid for using revenue generated by the airport, including flights, fees and rentals.

Improvements include a remodel of gate areas and restrooms, charging stations fitted along the seats and new flight information monitors throughout. Outside, two open-air garden areas will be built at the north and south concourses. There will also be additional seating, shading, lighting and intercoms installed, as well as a grassy space for animals.

Rep. Robert Garcia, left, along with Councilmember Roberto Uraga, celebrates the completion of terminal roadway improvements at the Long Beach Airport on Monday, April 14, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Changes will replace public waiting areas built in 2012, with hopes to begin construction early 2026 and finish in 2027 — right in time for the 2028 L.A. Olympics. All airport gates will remain open throughout construction.

The airport in 2024 accommodated about 4.1 million passengers, the busiest on record.

It comes as the city airport has, since 2020, finished six major projects totaling around $125 million in renovations, including the reopening of its historic terminal in July 2024. Other projects brought new facilities for ticketing, baggage claim and the main Meet and Greet lobby.