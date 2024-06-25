The Fourth of July brings barbecues, beach time, fireworks — and many lost pets.

For the last several years, the Long Beach animal shelter has sought to prepare for a deluge of lost and injured animals in June and July, frightened by noise from both illegal fireworks and sanctioned fireworks shows.

“The sudden bright flashes and loud noises can cause animals to panic and run into roadways, resulting in unsafe conditions for both animals and drivers alike,” the city said in a statement.

The shelter is currently already over capacity, officials said, and is seeking fosters willing to temporarily house animals over the next few weeks.

The shelter provides veterinary care, all food and supplies (bowls, bed, litter pans, crates, etc.), and foster guides and resources to help acclimate foster pet to their new home.

Foster homes are asked to commit to a minimum of 30 days or longer and to keep shelter pets separate from personal pets to prevent the spread of disease.

Anyone interested can submit a foster application, or attend foster events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, and Tuesday, July 2, at Long Beach Animal Care Services, 7700 E. Spring St. People can email [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

Shelter officials also advised everyone to keep pets secured indoors during the next few weeks, ensure they are wearing tags and collars at all times and that they are microchipped.

For more, visit longbeach.gov/acs.