The Long Beach Development Services Department will hold a workshop on Monday, Sept. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bixby Park community center for the public to share feedback on what improvements they would like to see in the plan for the city’s new LGBTQ+ cultural district.

Long Beach committed to establishing the district last year in an effort to honor the historical and cultural significance of the community. The area of Broadway between Alamitos and Temple avenues was chosen for the distinction because of its historic ties to local LGBTQ+ culture.

Those interested in attending must RSVP online. Spanish interpretation will be provided and other languages can be requested up until 72 hours before the meeting. A survey will be available later this month for those unable to come.

City staff will also hold a meeting for business owners and stakeholders along the new district and in the LGBTQ+ community on Monday, Oct. 9. Invitations will be sent out by mail.

You can sign up for updates on the corridor’s development here. More information on the process can be found here. Any questions about the upcoming events can be sent to [email protected].

The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at the Bixby Park community center, 130 Cherry Ave.