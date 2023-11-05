Thousands of revelers flocked to Downtown Pine Avenue for the city’s annual Dia de los Muertos celebration, which included Aztec drummers, mariachi brass, ballet folklórico dancers and decorated parade floats that speckled the sky with confetti.

The parade made its way from Sixth Street on Pine Avenue through East Shoreline Drive to Rainbow Lagoon.

Parade participants embraced tradition with folklórico and Aztec dancers, Las Catrinas (skull symbolism associated with the holiday) and Mexican cowboys on adorned horses, but also added a modern touch with classic cars and a hip-hop float.

The spectacle ended at the Artes y Ofrendas festival where celebrants watched folklórico performances, painted their faces, ate cultural dishes and left mementos and other offerings to their loved ones at ofrendas, or altars.

Suzette Valdez, an aesthetician based in West Covina who was celebrating with her family and honoring her late Nana Valdez, wore sugar skull face paint, vibrant purple garments and flowers and a feather on her head. She said this holiday is one of her favorite occasions to do makeup.

“Now in the Mexican culture, we welcome other people to come join us,” said Valdez. “The fact that I’m able to celebrate that and show that to other people who aren’t in the Latin culture … means so much to me.”

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. The first day is traditionally dedicated to honoring children who have passed, and the second day to adults.

Mexican cowboys accompanied by a mariachi band march in the Dia de los Muertos parade in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Maison Tran.
A ballet folkórico dancer flourishes her dress during the Dia de los Muertos parade in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Maison Tran.
A parade participant dressed in colorful garb and a straw hat interacts with onlookers during the Dia de los Muertos parade in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Maison Tran.
Aztec dancers perform during the Dia de los Muertos parade in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Maison Tran.
Performers dressed in garb resembling monarch butterflies wave their cloaks during the Dia de los Muertos parade in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Maison Tran.
Parade participants march carrying tall Catrinas during the Dia de los Muertos parade in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Maison Tran.
A parade celebrant wears a dress and adornments made of corn husks during the Dia de los Muertos parade in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Maison Tran.
A woman wears full face paint and dresses as La Catrina at the Dia de los Muertos Artes y Ofrendas Festival in Long Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photo by Maison Tran.

Maison Tran is a fellow at the Long Beach Post. Reach him at [email protected].