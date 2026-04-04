The Long Beach City College Board of Trustees voted Friday to rename the Labor Center at its Trades, Technology, and Community Learning campus in honor of United Farm Workers cofounder Dolores Huerta, whose longtime advocacy for workers and civil rights has shaped labor movements across the country.

LBCC Trustee Vivian Malauulu said Friday that she was pleased about the renaming. Known at its opening simply as the Labor Center, Malauulu said Huerta had been scheduled to attend its ribbon-cutting six years ago, but COVID-19 prevented her from attending; Huerta instead sent a video message.

“She was gracious enough to provide a really detailed video, which blew me away because I wasn’t expecting it to be so thoughtful, really just a heartfelt commentary on the Labor Center,” Malauulu said. “I remember thinking six years ago that it would be so cool if we named the Labor Center after her.”

In light of recent reports that César Chávez sexually assaulted women and girls, including Huerta, trustees decided to focus on Huerta’s contributions to labor and civil rights. Malauulu said she wants to get the ball rolling quickly on the agreed-upon name change.

Trustee Virginia Baxter said at the meeting that she agreed with Malauulu’s sentiments and added that she believes the process to rename the Labor Center should move quickly because Huerta is in her 90s.

“I met Miss Huerta at the book signing for George Pla, and I was amazed at how articulate and lively at 96 she is. I do think we should do this relatively soon, and it’s best to honor people when they are alive rather than after they are gone,” Baxter said.

Updates to the building will include changes to the center’s signage and other visual elements. Trustees expressed hope that, with some urgency, Huerta will be able to attend the renaming ceremony once it is complete.

The center will continue to serve students by hosting workshops, meetings, and programs to support career development.

For more information about the Labor Center and its programs, visit lbcc.edu/labor-center