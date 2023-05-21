More road repairs could be on the way for some Long Beach neighborhoods, as the City Council is expected to vote on a list of 20 more street segments that could be worked on in 2024 with funds from the state’s gas tax.

Senate Bill 1 was adopted in 2017 with a promise of pumping about $5.4 billion annually into the state’s roads, freeways and bridges. This year, Long Beach is expected to receive about $11.5 million in SB 1 funds, and the City Council could approve a list of projects that those funds will pay for.

Just over 5 miles of road segments have been identified for work in the coming year, with most of the street segments located north of the 405 Freeway.

The average pavement condition index score of the road segments selected for the funding is about 32 out of 100. Streets with a PCI score of between 30 and 40 are considered poor and have about five to 10 years left in their expected useful life, according to Public Works data. Over 30% of city streets are rated as poor or worse, as of January.

All of the streets identified for work in the plan that the council will vote on Tuesday are scheduled for an overlay, which could add 10 to 15 years to those segments’ life expectancy, according to a city memo.

Work on those segments is expected to take place in 2024, according to the memo.

The streets that will be fixed with SB-1 funding are separate from the larger plan that the city released earlier this month, which is part of a bond-funded plan that will spend tens of millions of dollars to fix residential and commercial roads in the city.

Here is a map of the streets that could be fixed with SB-1 funding next year: